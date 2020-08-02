Friendship Day 2020: Top WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages to wish your BFFs for life

New Delhi: It is that time of the year again! It's Friendship Day, folks. It is celebrated on the first Sunday of August annually and hence, this year the day falls on August 2. The day is special for everyone irrespective of the age group. Friends are the most important part of life and they are irreplaceable.

Friendship Day was first proposed in Paraguay in 1958 as the International Friendship Day celebrating the essence of friendship. July 30 was marked as the World Friendship Day in 1958 by the World Friendship Crusade. This was the first time the date was proposed. Then on April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day. However, different countries celebrate it on different dates.

True friends are people who will stay with you no matter what and lucky are those who have these true friends around. True friends aren't found easily but once we find them, they make life much more fun and easy. Perhaps, it is just so apt that an entire day is dedicated to these precious jewels of our life.

Each friend is special. Thus, we have collated a few messages that you can send to your BFFs on this Friendship Day.

Here's wishing my buddies a very happy Friendship Day!

A friend in need is a friend indeed and I take this opportunity to thank my support system for a very happy Friendship Day!

Kisses and hugs

Chubby cheeks, pimpled chin, cracked lips and beer belly within... unkempt hair... very grey... eyes are drowsy and dreamy too... Subah go gai ab uth jaa tu, Happy Friendship Day, yaara!

Here's wishing my partner in crime and accomplice in all my naughtiest endeavours a very happy Friendship Day. Miss you loads, buddy!

No distance can come between us. No time can kill our vibe. We are one tribe. Here's wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day my dear!

Celebrate the essence of friendship and enjoy the thickest bond with respect, humility, trust and love.

Happy Friendship Day to all!