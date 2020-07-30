हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Friendship Day 2020

Friendship Day on August 2 but why it's trending on July 30? Find out here

Looks like that has got the Twitterati confused as #FriendshipDay has been trending big time on the micro-blogging site. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The essence of celebrating the bond of friendship on a special day brings people together. The Friendship Day was first proposed in Paraguay back in 1958 as the International Friendship Day celebrating the essence of friendship. 

Different countries celebrate it on varied dates. July 30 was marked as the World Friendship Day in 1958 by the World Friendship Crusade. This was the first time the date was proposed. Then on April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day. 

In many countries including India, the first Sunday of August is officially celebrated as the Friendship Day. Meanwhile, April 8 is marked as the Friendship Day in Oberlin, Ohio, United States. 

So, be it on July 30 or the age-old tradition of celebrating on first Sunday of August - all that matters is friendship and bonhomie, right?

Here's wishing all the readers a very happy Friendship's Day!

 

