From Zero to 10 million followers: The Success story of ‘Relationship Goals’ by founder Sanket Desarda

Sanket Desarda ( Founder)

Sanket Desarda believed in trying out something new with social media when they came up with the brilliant idea of opening their social media community, Relationship Goal. His page Relationship Goals on Facebook received immense popularity from the audience because of unique and viral posts.

Relationship Goals is a Facebook page with over 10 million followers on Facebook and 1.5m on Instagram is not a joke. The rising popularity of the page caught the attention of many marketing and promotion firms.

Relationship Goals has its own editorial team that creates interesting posts that are posted on the page. Relationship Goals focuses on the latest trends on the internet. As stated by Sanket Desarda, they want to reach as many people as they can and earn around 50M followers by the End of the year 2025. The page already has followers from 40 different countries.

About Relationship Goals

The huge fan following of the page clearly shows the success of the page and the effort put in by the lad. The page has got interesting posts updated every day. The posts are mostly related to the latest trends on the internet. If you are looking or love, relationship and happiness, Relationship Goals is the page that you need to follow. The page also has a motto that says, ‘spreading happiness’ puts a smile across the audiences face.

It’s All About Entertainment

The page is all about relatable content. Almost all the posts on the page are related to everyday things faced by couples. However, they also cover the latest trends that are going viral on the net. Every time you come across a post posted by Relationship Goals, it is sure to put a smile across your face.

Most of the followers of the page are young groups of people who fall in the bracket of 18 to 25 years of age. The main selling point of the page is the fact that they post something that no other page does. The page is a unique one and hence, they have owned the hearts of millions of people across 40 countries in the world.

One good thing about the page is that they don’t post anything controversial. The posts are solely meant for fun and not for hurting anybody’s sentiments.

If you aren’t following Relationship Goals yet, you should definitely hit the like button and join the giggle while reading their posts.

