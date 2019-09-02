Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Devotees throng pandals for Ganapati Darshan

New Delhi: One of the most important Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha is being celebrated across India on September 2, 2019.

Although it is observed in all parts of India, Maharashtra is known for celebrating the festival in an elaborate way. Mumbai is known for some of the best Ganapati pandals. First pictures from the oldest and the largest pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja has been shared by ANI. The devotees paid their visits to the pandal early in the morning.

Check out the pictures of Lalbaugcha Raja:

Mumbai: Darshan of the Ganpati idol at Lalbaugcha Raja begins. #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/2SZpVaNNcP — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

The 'Kakad aarti' was performed at Mumbai's famous Ganesh temple, Siddhivinayak. Check out the pictures:

Maharashtra: 'Kakad Aarti' being performed at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the festival of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/sd1qsYb7Zs — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

In Karanataka, an idol of Lord Ganesha was made by using over 9,000 coconouts. It was put on display on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Karnataka: An idol of Lord Ganesha made for #GaneshChaturthi, using over 9,000 coconuts, at a temple in Bengaluru. (01.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/IILC74wbXe — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

Ganesha also known as the Trunk God, is believed to be the carrier of good luck and is worshipped before every new beginning by devotees. The ritual of worshipping Lord Ganesha before every important event is called Ganesh Vandana.