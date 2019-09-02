Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbai's richest Ganpati insured for Rs 266 cr

New Delhi: The chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya reverberate the whole atmosphere as devotees begin to welcome their favourite god home. The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated widely across the globe.

In Maharashtra, it is one of the major festivals and attracts millions of devotees from different parts of the world coming to various beautifully decked up majestic Ganpati pandals.

In Mumbai alone, several pandals are set-up and huge life-size Ganpati idols are prayed to during the 10-day long festivity. Hailed as the richest Ganpati of Mumbai—Gowd Saraswat Brahman (GSB) Wadala Seva Mandal, King Circle has been insured for over Rs 266 crore.

Precious gold ornaments of 68 kgs and 350 kgs worth silver have already been offered to the Lord at the GSB pandal. Even today, the Ganpati at GSB King's circle is prayed to as per South Indian rituals.

Besides, the famous Ganpati pandal still follows the age-old tradition and custom from Rig Veda where a person makes a donation of food items such as rice, flour, ghee, sugar, coconut weighing as much as his body weight.

Here's wishing a happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!