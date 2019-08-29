Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Tithi, vidhi, puja timings and muhurat

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this year on September 2. Also known by the name of Vinayaka Chaturthi, it is the day which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganpati. It is celebrated across the globe and is one of the major Hindu festivals.

It is a ten-day-long festival and widely celebrated with much gusto and fervour in Maharashtra. Devotees bring Ganpati idols to their home for a day, two or some even for ten days, depending upon their own wish.

Huge Ganpati pandals are also set-up and decorated for ten days, where people can come and seek blessings. Prayers, bhajans keep the devotees busy. Special prasad such as Modaks are prepared and offered to the Lord.

After the Ganpati Puja is carried out, Bappa's idol is immersed into the water, bidding a tearful adieu but with a promise that he will return next year.

Puja Timings and Shubh Muhurat

According to drikpanchang.com, here are the timings:

Ganesha Chaturthi on Monday, September 2, 2019

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:05 AM to 01:36 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 31 Mins

Ganesha Visarjan on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 08:55 AM to 09:05 PM

Duration - 12 Hours 10 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 04:57 AM on Sep 02, 2019

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 01:54 AM on Sep 03, 2019

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyana period (noon) and hence, the recommended Puja timing is in the afternoon.

The legend has it that on the tenth day after the Ganpati is immersed, the lord heads back to Mount Kailasha to his parents—Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati.

Ganesh Puja Vidhi at home:

On a small wooden platform, place the fresh piece of red cloth. After that, make sure you seat the Lord's idol carefully on it. Meanwhile, light the lamp and incense sticks to create a soothing environment.

Invoke Lord Ganesha in the idol and worship him. Invite the Lord to accept your humble offerings.

Do remember that if your idol is made of Pancha Dhatu (a mixture of five metals) then, perform the Abhishekham with Panchamrit (made of banana/fruits, milk, curd, ghee and sugar/honey).

After the Abhishekham, wipe the Ganpati idol with a fresh piece of cotton cloth.

You can offer mouli (sacred thread) or a small piece of new cloth (preferably yellow) to the deity. Then put a Janeyu around his torso (make sure it rests on his left shoulder and diagonally goes around his body under the right shoulder. Later add a tika with haldi and kumkum on his forehead.

Offer red hibiscus or any other flower to the idol. Also, offer Durva grass (special green grass) during the puja.

You can recite the Ganesha Moola Mantra and offer Modak, fresh fruits (Guava, Pomegranate, Orange, Apple and Pear), Bananas, Coconut, Paan and Supari to the Lord.

Pray to him with folded hands and closed eyes, seeking his divine blessings.

Sing the Ganpati Aarti to conclude the puja.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!