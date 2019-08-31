close

Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Whatsapp/ Facebook messages to extend greetings on Lord Ganesha's birthday!

This year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 2nd. Here are some Whatsapp/ Facebook messages for your dear ones!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Whatsapp/ Facebook messages to extend greetings on Lord Ganesha&#039;s birthday!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Use Only)

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is knocking on our door and people are busy making preparations to welcome Lord Ganesha in their homes. Also known asVinayaka Chaturthi, it is one of the biggest festivals in Maharashtra and is celebrated with much enthusiasm. Ganesh Chaturthi falls in the month of August or September and the preparations are done well in advance. This year, the day falls on September 2nd.

In order to wish your dear ones on Lord Ganesha's birthday, here are some Whatsapp/ Facebook messages that you can use:

Let's forget all sorrows,

Open our arms for the lord,

Life is full of trials,

Why worry when he has all the chords?

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 

This Ganesh Chaturthi,

Let Anger turn to love

Jealousy turn to admiration

Pride turn to modesty

and

Indifference turn to Devotion.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

 

Modak, Drums and Dance,

Idol of Ganesha; people in a trance

Such is the magic of the Divine

This festival, is one of a kind.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 

Thank you for holding us when we fall,

Thank you for providing solace when we cry,

Thank you for everything dear Lord,

Today let's welcome him abode!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

 

Son of Lord Shiva,

Favourite among children,

We worship him first,

May he eradicate all your troubles!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

 

This Ganesh Chaturthi May all your troubles come to an end, and may you be blessed with good health, happiness, peace and wealth.

 

Make way for Peace,

Make way for Love,

Make way for Happiness,

Make way for Prosperity,

Make way, for Ganesha.

Happy Ganesha Chaturthi!

 

Nothing can ever replace the peace that Ganesha brings into our homes, each year.

Here's to celebrating the Lord's birth!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 

Here's extending Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to all our readers!

