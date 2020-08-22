Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shree Siddhivinayak Temple darshan live streaming - Watch aarti

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and the devotees have thronged Bappa temples. On the widely celebrated festival, bhakts welcome Gajanana to their abodes, pray to him seeking his blessings in abundance.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on August 22, 2020 - Saturday.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha. The 10-day long festival will be celebrated this year with precautions as deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has affected the normal functioning. Social distancing, wearing masks and gloves is the norm of the day, today.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the globe and majorly in Maharashtra. Therefore, people who are away and want to seek Bappa's blessings can watch Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai live streaming here and pray to the Lord. Watch aarti here:

Devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Timings:

Ganesha Chaturthi on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:06 AM to 01:42 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 36 Mins

Ganesha Visarjan on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:07 AM to 09:26 PM

Duration - 12 Hours 19 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 11:02 PM on Aug 21, 2020

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 07:57 PM on Aug 22, 2020

(According to drikpanchang.com)

The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity.

Fold your hands and close your eyes, for the God is listening.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!