Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5th Day Visarjan Date, Time, And Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, culminates in the immersion of Ganesha idols, known as Visarjan. While the main Visarjan often takes place on the 10th day (Anant Chaturdashi), many devotees choose to bid farewell to their beloved deity earlier, such as on the 5th day of the festival. Here's a detailed guide to the 5th day Visarjan, including the date, time, and rituals you can perform at home:

Ganesha Visarjan on 5th Day on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

For those who observe the 5th day Visarjan, this year it falls on September 11, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for the immersion ceremony is between 10:44 AM to 12:17 PM. Here are the full details:

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 10:44 AM to 12:17 PM, Sep 11

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha) - 03:24 PM to 06:31 PM, Sep 11

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 07:57 PM to 12:18 AM, Sep 12

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 03:11 AM to 04:38 AM, Sep 12

Morning Muhurat (Labha, Amrita) - 06:04 AM to 09:11 AM

5th Day Visarjan Rituals: A Step-by-Step Guide

Performing the Visarjan with proper rituals and devotion is important to honor Lord Ganesha. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you perform the Visarjan rituals at home:

1. Preparation for Visarjan

Clean the area around the idol and decorate it with flowers, diyas (lamps), and incense sticks. Gather all necessary items such as turmeric, kumkum, rice, flowers, betel leaves, coconut, and modaks for the final offering.

2. Ganesh Aarti

Begin the Visarjan ceremony with a heartfelt aarti (devotional song) dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Chant mantras like “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” and sing the traditional aarti to invoke blessings and express gratitude.

3. Offering Prasad and Modaks

Offer Lord Ganesha his favorite sweets like modaks, ladoos, fruits, and other prasad. Place these offerings in front of the idol with folded hands and sincere prayers.

4. Final Prayers and Farewell

Perform the Uttarpuja, which is the final worship before Visarjan. This ritual is significant as it marks the conclusion of Ganesha’s stay in your home. Offer flowers, turmeric, kumkum, and rice while praying for blessings, prosperity, and removal of obstacles.

5. Immersion of the Idol

If you have a small idol and are performing Visarjan at home, immerse it in a bucket or a tub of water. For larger idols, proceed to a nearby water body, such as a river, lake, or the sea. Gently immerse the idol while chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhachya Varshi Lavkar Ya” (O Lord Ganesha, come again early next year).

6. Environmental Considerations

Opt for eco-friendly idols made of clay and natural colors to prevent pollution. Avoid using harmful materials, and ensure you perform the immersion responsibly by choosing designated Visarjan spots.

7. Post-Visarjan Rituals

After the immersion, return home and distribute the prasad among family and friends. Light a diya in the temple area and offer prayers, thanking Lord Ganesha for his visit and seeking his blessings for the year ahead.

Significance of 5th Day Visarjan

The 5th day Visarjan holds great importance for many devotees who believe in celebrating a shorter Ganeshotsav with the same fervor and devotion. It symbolizes the cycle of life, creation, and dissolution, reminding devotees of the impermanence of life and the importance of spiritual detachment.

The 5th day Visarjan is a beautiful way to conclude the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi with heartfelt devotion and rituals. Performing the Visarjan with love, respect, and care ensures that Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with you and your family until his return next year. May Ganpati Bappa bring joy, wisdom, and prosperity to all!