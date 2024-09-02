Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Is It On 6th Or 7th September? Get The Exact Date And Puja Timings

The vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation each year. This occasion commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesh, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. According to tradition, Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, which typically falls in August or September. Discover the exact date of this sacred festival, along with the shubh muhurat for murti (statue) installation and puja. Continue reading for all the details.

This year, there's uncertainty about whether Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 6 or 7. With the Chaturthi tithi starting on September 6 and extending into September 7, many people are unsure which date to follow. However, as per Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Saturday, September 7, this year.

Date And Time Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

To celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm, it's essential to be aware of the shubh muhurat and tithi timings for the festival. Check the details below:

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:03 am to 1:34 pm, September 7

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 3:01 pm on September 6, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 5:37 pm on September 7, 2024

Ganpati Bappa murti sthapana time - 11:03 am to 1:34 pm, September 7

Brahma Muhurta - 4:31 am to 5:16 am

Vijaya Muhurta - 2:24 pm to 3:14 pm

As per Drik Panchang, devotees should avoid moon sightings from 3:01 PM to 8:16 PM on September 6 and from 9:30 AM to 8:45 PM on September 7. Additionally, the Chogadiya muhurat is at 6:02 AM and 6:35 PM.