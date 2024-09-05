Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Significance, Timings, Dates & Rituals For Visarjan
Families eagerly celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, worshipping Ganesha and seeking his blessings for success and prosperity in all endeavours, making it a colourful and happy celebration.
The lively Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on 7th September this year. The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, wealth, and good fortune and the son of Shiva and Parvati. Families eagerly celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, worshipping Ganesha and seeking his blessings for success and prosperity in all endeavours, making it a colourful and happy celebration.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Timings & Dates
- Ganesh Visarjan - 17th September 2024
- Morning Muhurat - 9:11 am to 1:47 pm
- Afternoon Muhurat - 3:19 pm to 4:51 pm
- Evening Muhurat - 7:51 pm to 9:19 pm
- Night Muhurat - 10:47 pm to 3:12 am
- Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - At 3:10 pm on 16th September
- Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - At 11:44 am on 17th September
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Significance
Ganesh Visarjan emphasises the passing away and change of life by representing the cycle of birth and death. Lord Ganesha's statue being submerged in water symbolises the soul's path to Moksha, where it is united with the Infinite. Though devotees give the statue farewell, Ganesha's essence lives on and he promises to return. Three phases make up the ritual: Yathasthan (sendoff), Puja (worship), and Avahan (invocation). Avahan is marked by the placement of the deity on a raised platform with a Kalash, Puja, and a polite ending by Yathasthan. Ganesh Visarjan, observed with devotion and reflection, is a deep reminder of life's transitory nature.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Rituals
- During the last puja, the family gathers in front of the idol and makes offerings such as modaks, ladoos, incense sticks, flowers, and diyas.
- Families pray and a camphor candle is waved to mark the end of the puja.
- After giving the idol a namaskar, the household leader sprinkles turmeric rice, or Akshad, on it.
- The farewell begins when the oldest male touches and moves the idol.
- The family serves curd, sweets, and a package of rice and cereals wrapped in red fabric before they go.
- For one final round, the idol is carried around the house by a designated male member.
- The family makes their way to the body of water, where they shout Ganesh names and slogans while gently submerging the idol.
