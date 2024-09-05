Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2788661https://zeenews.india.com/culture/ganesh-chaturthi-2024-significance-timings-dates-rituals-for-visarjan-2788661.html
NewsLifestyleCulture
GANESH CHATURTHI 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Significance, Timings, Dates & Rituals For Visarjan

Families eagerly celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, worshipping Ganesha and seeking his blessings for success and prosperity in all endeavours, making it a colourful and happy celebration. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Significance, Timings, Dates & Rituals For Visarjan Image by Freepik

The lively Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on 7th September this year. The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, wealth, and good fortune and the son of Shiva and Parvati. Families eagerly celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, worshipping Ganesha and seeking his blessings for success and prosperity in all endeavours, making it a colourful and happy celebration. 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Timings & Dates 

  • Ganesh Visarjan - 17th September 2024
  • Morning Muhurat - 9:11 am to 1:47 pm
  • Afternoon Muhurat - 3:19 pm to 4:51 pm
  • Evening Muhurat - 7:51 pm to 9:19 pm
  • Night Muhurat - 10:47 pm to 3:12 am
  • Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - At 3:10 pm on 16th September
  • Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - At 11:44 am on 17th September

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Significance 

Ganesh Visarjan emphasises the passing away and change of life by representing the cycle of birth and death. Lord Ganesha's statue being submerged in water symbolises the soul's path to Moksha, where it is united with the Infinite. Though devotees give the statue farewell, Ganesha's essence lives on and he promises to return. Three phases make up the ritual: Yathasthan (sendoff), Puja (worship), and Avahan (invocation). Avahan is marked by the placement of the deity on a raised platform with a Kalash, Puja, and a polite ending by Yathasthan. Ganesh Visarjan, observed with devotion and reflection, is a deep reminder of life's transitory nature.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Rituals 

  1. During the last puja, the family gathers in front of the idol and makes offerings such as modaks, ladoos, incense sticks, flowers, and diyas.
  2. Families pray and a camphor candle is waved to mark the end of the puja.
  3. After giving the idol a namaskar, the household leader sprinkles turmeric rice, or Akshad, on it. 
  4. The farewell begins when the oldest male touches and moves the idol.
  5. The family serves curd, sweets, and a package of rice and cereals wrapped in red fabric before they go.
  6. For one final round, the idol is carried around the house by a designated male member.
  7. The family makes their way to the body of water, where they shout Ganesh names and slogans while gently submerging the idol.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap