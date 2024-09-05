Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Significance, Timings, Dates & Rituals For Visarjan

The lively Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on 7th September this year. The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, wealth, and good fortune and the son of Shiva and Parvati. Families eagerly celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, worshipping Ganesha and seeking his blessings for success and prosperity in all endeavours, making it a colourful and happy celebration.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Timings & Dates

Ganesh Visarjan - 17th September 2024

Morning Muhurat - 9:11 am to 1:47 pm

Afternoon Muhurat - 3:19 pm to 4:51 pm

Evening Muhurat - 7:51 pm to 9:19 pm

Night Muhurat - 10:47 pm to 3:12 am

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - At 3:10 pm on 16th September

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - At 11:44 am on 17th September

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Significance

Ganesh Visarjan emphasises the passing away and change of life by representing the cycle of birth and death. Lord Ganesha's statue being submerged in water symbolises the soul's path to Moksha, where it is united with the Infinite. Though devotees give the statue farewell, Ganesha's essence lives on and he promises to return. Three phases make up the ritual: Yathasthan (sendoff), Puja (worship), and Avahan (invocation). Avahan is marked by the placement of the deity on a raised platform with a Kalash, Puja, and a polite ending by Yathasthan. Ganesh Visarjan, observed with devotion and reflection, is a deep reminder of life's transitory nature.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Rituals