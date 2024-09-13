Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The 56 Bhog List; What To Offer To Bappa And The Significance Of Chappan Bhog

During Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, offering food as a form of devotion holds great importance. One of the most revered offerings is the 56 Bhog, or "Chappan Bhog," a traditional array of 56 different food items prepared to please and honor the deity. The significance of Chappan Bhog goes beyond mere offerings, symbolizing abundance, devotion, and the blessings that Ganpati brings to his devotees.

The Importance of Chappan Bhog

The number 56 carries spiritual meaning in Hinduism. According to tradition, it’s believed that Lord Krishna, in his childhood, would consume 8 meals a day. After lifting the Govardhan Hill for 7 days to protect the people, he missed 56 meals. Devotees offered a grand feast of 56 food items to make up for these missed meals, and the tradition carried over into various Hindu festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi.

For Lord Ganesha, the Chappan Bhog represents an offering of love and respect. Each item prepared with devotion is symbolic of the virtues and blessings Ganpati bestows upon his devotees—wisdom, prosperity, and protection from obstacles.

56 Bhog List: What to Offer to Ganpati

The Chappan Bhog is a mix of sweet and savory dishes, covering a variety of flavors and textures. Here's a look at some commonly included items:

1. Modak (Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweet)

2. Ladoo (various types like besan, boondi)

3. Puran Poli

4. Kheer

5. Chakli

6. Shankar Pali

7. Pedha

8. Mohanthal

9. Barfi (various flavors)

10. Halwa

11. Jalebi

12. Malpua

13. Shrikhand

14. Samosa

15. Pakoras

16. Dhokla

17. Sabudana Vada

18. Bhajia

19. Batata Vada

20. Idli

21. Chocolate

22. Frooti

23. Sheera

24. Rajgira Ladoo

25. Chana Sundal

26. Pongal

27. Kesari

28. Thepla

29. Poha

30. Bhakri

31. Makhana Kheer

32. Singhara Halwa

33. Rajgira Halwa

34. Aloo Poori

35. Malai Sandwich

36. Gulab Jamun

37. Khoya Barfi

38. Besan Ladoo

39. Tilgul

40. Anarsa

41. Murukku

42. Phirni

43. Nariyal Ladoo

44. Patra

45. Sabudana Khichdi

46. Makhan Mishri

47. Moong Dal Halwa

48. Banana Chips

49. Mathri

50. Rasgulla

51. Kaju Katli

52. Coconut Barfi

53. Singhara Poori

54. Peda

55. Churma

56. Til Ladoo

How to Prepare and Offer the Bhog

The Chappan Bhog is prepared with love and devotion, using pure ingredients, ensuring that every item is made with the intent of pleasing the deity. After preparing the Bhog, it is arranged neatly in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol or image during the puja. The offering is accompanied by prayers and mantras, invoking his blessings.

After the Bhog is offered, it is shared as Prasad among family and friends, spreading the divine blessings.

Offering the Chappan Bhog to Lord Ganesha is a powerful way of expressing devotion and receiving his blessings. It signifies abundance and spiritual nourishment, ensuring the removal of obstacles and the flow of prosperity in the lives of devotees. Preparing and offering these 56 food items with love and faith brings joy and fulfillment during the auspicious celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

(The information in this article is general information and common beliefs. Zee News does not confirm this/endorse this.)