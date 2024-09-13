Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The 56 Bhog List; What To Offer To Bappa And The Significance Of Chappan Bhog
For Lord Ganesha, the Chappan Bhog represents an offering of love and respect. Each item prepared with devotion is symbolic of the virtues and blessings Ganpati bestows upon his devotees—wisdom, prosperity, and protection from obstacles.
During Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, offering food as a form of devotion holds great importance. One of the most revered offerings is the 56 Bhog, or "Chappan Bhog," a traditional array of 56 different food items prepared to please and honor the deity. The significance of Chappan Bhog goes beyond mere offerings, symbolizing abundance, devotion, and the blessings that Ganpati brings to his devotees.
The Importance of Chappan Bhog
The number 56 carries spiritual meaning in Hinduism. According to tradition, it’s believed that Lord Krishna, in his childhood, would consume 8 meals a day. After lifting the Govardhan Hill for 7 days to protect the people, he missed 56 meals. Devotees offered a grand feast of 56 food items to make up for these missed meals, and the tradition carried over into various Hindu festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi.
56 Bhog List: What to Offer to Ganpati
The Chappan Bhog is a mix of sweet and savory dishes, covering a variety of flavors and textures. Here's a look at some commonly included items:
1. Modak (Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweet)
2. Ladoo (various types like besan, boondi)
3. Puran Poli
4. Kheer
5. Chakli
6. Shankar Pali
7. Pedha
8. Mohanthal
9. Barfi (various flavors)
10. Halwa
11. Jalebi
12. Malpua
13. Shrikhand
14. Samosa
15. Pakoras
16. Dhokla
17. Sabudana Vada
18. Bhajia
19. Batata Vada
20. Idli
21. Chocolate
22. Frooti
23. Sheera
24. Rajgira Ladoo
25. Chana Sundal
26. Pongal
27. Kesari
28. Thepla
29. Poha
30. Bhakri
31. Makhana Kheer
32. Singhara Halwa
33. Rajgira Halwa
34. Aloo Poori
35. Malai Sandwich
36. Gulab Jamun
37. Khoya Barfi
38. Besan Ladoo
39. Tilgul
40. Anarsa
41. Murukku
42. Phirni
43. Nariyal Ladoo
44. Patra
45. Sabudana Khichdi
46. Makhan Mishri
47. Moong Dal Halwa
48. Banana Chips
49. Mathri
50. Rasgulla
51. Kaju Katli
52. Coconut Barfi
53. Singhara Poori
54. Peda
55. Churma
56. Til Ladoo
How to Prepare and Offer the Bhog
The Chappan Bhog is prepared with love and devotion, using pure ingredients, ensuring that every item is made with the intent of pleasing the deity. After preparing the Bhog, it is arranged neatly in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol or image during the puja. The offering is accompanied by prayers and mantras, invoking his blessings.
After the Bhog is offered, it is shared as Prasad among family and friends, spreading the divine blessings.
Offering the Chappan Bhog to Lord Ganesha is a powerful way of expressing devotion and receiving his blessings. It signifies abundance and spiritual nourishment, ensuring the removal of obstacles and the flow of prosperity in the lives of devotees. Preparing and offering these 56 food items with love and faith brings joy and fulfillment during the auspicious celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.
(The information in this article is general information and common beliefs. Zee News does not confirm this/endorse this.)
