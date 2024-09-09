Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why Seeing The Moon On Vinayaka Chaturthi Is Considered Inauspicious

One of the liveliest and most extravagant celebrations in India is Ganesh Chaturthi, which is especially observed in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The occasion commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the God of riches, prosperity, and good fortune, and the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi in 2024 will take place from 7th September to 17th September, with millions of devotees pouring out to celebrate with great excitement.

Large statues of Ganesha are temporarily erected in different towns as part of the festival preparations, known as pandals. These pandals are frequented by devotees who come to pray and ask the god of prosperity, wisdom, and knowledge for requests. In addition, a lot of families decorate their homes with tiny statues of Ganesha and pray for a prosperous new year alongside friends and neighbours.

Time To Avoid Moonsighting

It is forbidden for people to see the moon the day before Ganesha Chaturthi. Therefore, stay away from the Moon seeing between 9:30 AM to 8:45 PM.

Why We Should Not See Moon On Ganesh Chaturthi?

It's traditional during Ganesh Chaturthi not to look at the moon because of a myth about Lord Ganesha.

The God of riches, Lord Kubera, invited Lord Ganesha to a feast at the start of the tale. Kubera, smug about his wealth, requested Lord Shiva to come live a modest life, but Shiva sent Ganesha instead.

Kubera's arrogance was exposed when Ganesha consumed every item at the feast and proceeded to eat anything in Kubera's city.

Later that night, Ganesha met the moon God ,Chandra when he was riding his mouse. Chandra made fun of Ganesha's appearance, pointing out in particular the snake that was around his tummy. Angry at the laughs Ganesha cursed the moon, saying that on Ganesh Chaturthi, anyone who stared at it would be falsely accused.

The moon apologised to Ganesha after being scared. The curse was lessened by Ganesha, who made it last for just one day, Ganesh Chaturthi.

Due to this story, individuals during Ganesh Chaturthi avoid looking at the moon, emphasising the importance of humility and reverence in Hindu culture.