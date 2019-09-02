Ganesh Chaturthi: Lalbaugcha Raja 2019 darshan live streaming—Watch

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and the whole atmosphere is full of Bappa chants. The 10-day long festivity will see devotees welcome Ganpati to their abodes and after hosting the god for days, will bid him a tearful adieu.

Also known as the Ganeshotsav, it is one of the major festivals in Maharashtra. Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings.

The majestic Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal is visited by an ocean of devotees including celebrities every year. The 10-day long festival has begun from September 2, 2019, marking the birthday of Lord Ganesha on the Chaturthi tithi.

If you couldn't be present physically at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on day 1 do not be sad as we bring to you the live streaming of majestic and beautiful pandal for the Lord's direct darshan.

Watch Lalbaugcha Raja 2019 darshan live here:

Every year, millions of devotees visit the pandal, seeking his blessings.

The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!