Ganga Dussehra 2019—Puja timings and significance

The auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra is being celebrated on June 12 this year. The holy festival marks the descent of Goddess Ganga and legend has it that Ganga/ or Ganges came down from heaven to earth on this day.

The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of the waxing moon in the month of Jyeshtha, according to the Hindu calendar. Devotees celebrate this festival for ten long days—nine days preceding the main festival day.

Here are the Ganga Dussehra Pooja Timings as per Drikpanchang.com:

Dashami Tithi Begins = 20:19 on 11/June/2019

Dashami Tithi Ends = 18:27 on 12/June/2019

It is believed that taking a dip in the holy river Ganga during these ten days washes away the sins. Devotees throng the holy river to seek blessings of the Goddess and get rid of their past sins.

In Mathura, Vrindavan and Bateshwar, river Yamuna is also worshipped. A kite-flying event is organised every year and the devotees pray to Goddess Yamuna.

Lakhs of devotees gather at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Ganga Dussehra to take a dip into the holy river, Ganga.

ANI shared visuals of Devotees taking a holy dip in river Ganga on this day.

Check them out here:

Varanasi: Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on Ganga Dussehra today. pic.twitter.com/FFaXKFk24V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2019

LEGEND:

It is said that Goddess Ganga came down from heaven to earth her in order to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors. The Goddess resided in Kamandal of Lord Brahma and along with her, she brought the purity of heaven to earth.

The festival is majorly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, where the river flows. Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad and Patna. Several devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges on this day and perform the aarti on the ghats.

Here's wishing you all a happy Ganga Dussehra!

Har Har Gange!