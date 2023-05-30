Ganga Dussehra 2023: Date, Time, Historical Significance And Rituals

Ganga Dussehra: According to the Hindu calendar, Ganga Dussehra, a significant festival worshipping Goddess Ganga, is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. This day normally occurs in May or June according to the Gregorian calendar.

This joyful celebration honours Ganga's entry onto Earth. Notably, Nirjala Ekadashi is observed one day after Ganga Dussehra, however occasionally both holidays fall on the same day.

Ganga Dussehra 2023: Date

Gangavataran, which signifies the Ganga's descent, is another name for Ganga Dussehra. On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated this year.

Ganga Dussehra 2023: Timings (Tithi)

Dashami Tithi Begins - 11:49 am on May 29, 2023

Dashami Tithi Ends - 01:07 pm on May 30, 2023

Hasta Nakshatra Begins - 04:29 am on May 30, 2023

Hasta Nakshatra Ends - 06:00 am on May 31, 2023

Ganga Dussehra: History

Hindu mythology states that King Bhagiratha prayed to Lord Brahma and fasted fervently in order to send the heavenly river Ganga to Earth. His efforts were motivated by a desire to free his forefathers' souls from the curse placed on them by Sage Kapila.

Bhagiratha's dedication was appreciated by Lord Brahma, who granted his plea for Lord Shiva to take the great Ganga in his matted hair and release her gently upon Earth. Thus, Ganga Dussehra commemorates the occasion when the sacred river Ganga flowed from the skies to wash away mankind's sins.

Ganga Dussehra: Rituals

Devotees wake up early on Ganga Dussehra, take a dip in the sacred Ganga, and recite the Ganga Stotra. In the evening, they perform Ganga Aarti and offer flowers, Diya, betel leaves, fruits, and sweets to the holy river. They also give charity to the needy. Additionally, devotees meditate beside the river.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)