Get ready to #LiveItUp in 2021 as the year's first coolest lifestyle affair - Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire is here

Mumbai: Godrej L’Affaire, a curated experiential luxury lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, is back with its fifth season. This is India’s coolest lifestyle affair to be held digitally from February 14th till February 28th. Celebrity live sessions, exclusive web-series launch, #LiveItUp sale with the biggest discounts on 40+ lifestyle brands along with flash contests, is lined-up for this power-packed 15-day lifestyle celebration by Godrej L’Affaire. Catch all the excitement of Godrej L’Affaire by clicking here.

Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandana, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee, Amol Parashar, Smriti Khanna, Aashka Goradia Goble, and Kunal Vijayakar, are all suing the dreadful year 2020. Shocked? Don’t be as they are all coming together for #LiveItUp 2021, a nine-part web-series which will be released during Godrej L’Affaire. The mini-series is a quirky courtroom theatrical where the year 2020, played by actress-comedienne Jamie Lever, will be put on trial for the disruptions it caused in our lifestyle. A ‘judge’, played by radio host Sharma G aka Gaurav Sharma, will hear the arguments before delivering the verdict at the end of each episode. The webisodes will premier daily on Godrej L’Affaire Instagram and Facebook pages. Godrej L’Affaire, in association with Bollywood Bubble, will stream live tete-a-tete sessions with Bollywood and TV personalities.

Godrej aer, Godrej Professional, Goodness Me, Godrej Security Solutions (EVE Home Camera, Home Lockers, UV case), Godrej Locks (Advantis, Pentabolt), Godrej Appliances, Script, Godrej Interio, India Circus, BBLUNT, Godrej Expert, Cinthol, Godrej Protekt, Godrej HIT, Godrej Yummiez, Godrej Real Good Chicken, Godrej Jersey, Godrej Veg Oils, Godrej Interio Kitchen, SKIDO by Godrej, Goodknight, Godrej Properties and Godrej Housing Finance, are some of the Godrej brands which will be featured during the #LiveItUp sale. As part of the lifestyle festivities, flash digital contests will also be announced where people can win hampers of their favorite lifestyle brands.



Godrej L’Affaire will host #LiveItUp Sale on its social media, offering the best deals, discounts, and experiences of select non-Godrej lifestyle brands too. These brands are Park Avenue, hand-painted designer bags Paul Adams, luxury pret brand MxS, Vikram Phadnis Clothing India, online retailer Redesyn, footwear etailer MY|RA, handcrafted apparel & accessories brand Okhai, Isharya Jewellery, Reneé Cosmetics, organic nutrition brand Wellbeing Nutrition, Fantasie Chocolate, Bombay Island Coffee, Storia Foods & Beverages, takeaway restaurant Varun Inamdar’s Mumbai Local Tawa, South Street - South Indian Comfort Food and Shuk Bombay -From the streets of Tel-Aviv to Bombay! among others.

Speaking about Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire, Sujit Patil, VP & Head of Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej Group, said, "Godrej L’Affaire is Godrej groups owned media platform in the lifestyle space. The three pillars of Godrej L’Affaire are content creation, building a community of lifestyle enthusiasts, and experiential engagement with participating brands. This year we are piloting a fourth potential pillar of enabling social commerce through direct consumer engagement. 2020 is behind us and with positive aspirations for the future, the theme for season 5 is #LiveItUp2021. Godrej L’Affaire aims to deliver cheer to people with some exciting relevant content, exclusive deals, and a special web-series that has subtle brand integrations. We are curating all these lifestyle experiences virtually so that patrons can witness them right from the comfort of their homes."

The media partners for season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire are Curly Tales, Bollywood Bubble, Mid-Day, and IWMBuzz. Witness Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @godrejlaffaire.

(This is a featured content).