Gita Jayanti 2021: Date, Significance and Tithi timings

New Delhi: Gita Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the Hindu holy book - Bhagavad Gita that was originally a set of sermons that Lord Krishna gave to Arjuna during the Mahabharata War in Kurukshetra. The auspicious day is marked on the Shukla Ekadashi falling on the 11th day of the waxing moon, also known as Margashirsha month as per Hindu calendar. This year’s Gita Jayanti falls on December 14 and marks the 5158th birth anniversary of the Bhagavad Gita.

During the Mahabharat war in the Kurukshetra battlefield, Lord Krishna recited Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna to guide him to follow the right path during difficult situations. And Sanjaya, who had Ved Vyasa's blessings to see what ensued anywhere narrated the entire happening to Dhritarashtra.

Gita Jayanti is believed to be the day when Lord Krishna recited Gita before Arjuna. The book consists of 700 verses. Every year the festival is celebrated with the aim that we are able to eliminate the Duryodhana that seeks refuge within us and evolve and become a better person.

Krishna Bhakts or followers recite Gita Aarti and believe in spreading the importance of Gita saar (summary).

Gita Jayanti 2021: Date and Time

Date: December 14, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi begins: 09:32 pm on December 13, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi ends: 11:35 pm on December 14, 2021



Here's wishing everyone a happy Gita Jayanti!