Gita Seva App Emerges As Transformative Change At World Hindu Congress 2023

In the digitalization of the Hindu spiritual treasure, the Gita Seva App took a leading and impactful presence at the World Hindu Congress 2023.

The World Hindu Congress 2023 emerged as a symbol of Hindu cultural confluence and progress in the new age of technology. Held in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 24-26, 2023, the theme was Jasya Ayatnam Dharmah, meaning The Abode of Dharma, Victory. The Gita Seva App, developed by the Gita Seva Trust, contributed to numerous organizations in this confluence, playing a significant role in preserving and disseminating literature and scriptures of Sanatan Hindu Dharma.

In the evolving era of digitalization, preserving ancient books, scriptures, and rare items in digital form has become both convenient and essential.

The Gita Seva App stands committed to safeguarding and propagating the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Hinduism for future generations, guided by the principles advocated by revered figures such as Shri Jaydayal Goyandka, Shri Hanuman Prasad Poddar, and Swami Shri Ramsukhdas.

With deep reverence for the Bhagavad Gita, the Trust has undertaken the commendable task of digitizing sacred Hindu scriptures, magazines, teachings, devotional songs, and multimedia content through the Gita Seva App. The sole objective is to ensure the consolidated preservation of ancient Hindu scriptures in one accessible place for those with busy schedules.

The user-friendly, membership-free platform provides easy navigation, allowing users to delve deeply into the knowledge of the Bhagavad Gita and other scriptures, explore insightful articles in magazines, and immerse themselves in the divine melodies of bhajans and teachings.

As we navigate the dynamic interplay of technology and spirituality, apps like Gita Seva emerge as positive catalysts for transformative change. The World Hindu Congress 2023 was a great success, showcasing the transformative power of Hindus and their commitment to change.