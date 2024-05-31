Global Day of Parents 2024: Date, Theme, Significance, And More

The Global Day of Parents is a significant occasion to consider the value of parenthood and to encourage the development of children. It's also a day to draw attention to the difficulties that parents encounter and to the importance of services and support.

Date And Theme

The Global Day of Parents will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1. This day offers an opportunity for families and communities to come together and recognise the essential contributions of parents to society.

Significance

There are several reasons why the Global Day of Parents is important. First and foremost, the day provides an opportunity to spread awareness of the value of parenthood and the part parents play in influencing the growth of their children. Additionally, the day promotes parental involvement in their children's upbringing and the maintenance of a safe and nurturing atmosphere for their growth. Third, the Global Day of Parents offers a chance to honor and commemorate parents' significant social role and acknowledge their achievements.

History

The Economic and Social Council and the Commission for Social Development pushed the Secretary-General to concentrate on family-related issues in 1983, which is how the Global Day of Parents got its start. The International Year of the Family was established in 1994 and the International Day of Families is observed on May 15 of each year as a result of the United Nations' emphasis on family issues throughout the 1980s.

The United Nations proclaimed June 1st, 2012, as the Global Day of Parents. The inaugural commemoration took place in 2013, signifying a critical turning point in the global recognition of the roles that parents play.