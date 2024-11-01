Goa Celebrates Diwali With People Burning Effigies Of Demon Narakasura - WATCH

Panaji: With festive spirit around, firework displays, feasts and prayers taking over the celebratory zeal of Diwali, the people of Panaji in Goa burned the effigy of the demon Narakasura.

The effigy of Narakasura was burned by the residents of Panaji on Thursday to celebrate the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon king, Narakasura. This tradition symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the welcoming of the new year in the lunar calendar.

Narakasura is an Asura king in Hindu mythology. According to Goan legend, the land of Gomantak was ruled by the Asura King. The King was arrogant and spread terror. The people of Goa prayed and asked Lord Krishna for help.

A great battle was fought between Narkasura and Lord Krishna in which Lord Krishna shot his famous Sudharshan Chakra to end the Asura and bring peace and joy to the Gomantak people.

Across India, the cities are all decked up for Diwali celebrations. People from across the country have decorated their houses with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

After burning effigy, one of the locals present at the celebration told ANI, "We make Narakasur for Diwali. To make it we use wood and grass. It takes 15-20 days. Narakasur is different in every area. On Narak Chaturthi we burn it at 5 o'clock. This is our tradition."

Another local, stated, "In Goa, especially in Panaji, there is a lot of celebrations of Narakasura. It is made for Diwali. Tradition of Narkasura is only in Goa. This tradition has been going on since 80-plus years."

#WATCH | Goa: As part of the Diwali celebration, the people of Panaji burnt the effigy of the demon Narakasura. pic.twitter.com/IpCcepSIVB — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. This vibrant festival, known as the Festival of Lights, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Families prepare for the festivities, homes will be adorned with colourful rangoli patterns, illuminated with diyas and fairy lights.

The celebrations typically involve performing prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing delicious sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones.

Fireworks light up the night sky, creating a dazzling display that adds to the joyful atmosphere.