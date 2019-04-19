close

Good Friday

Good Friday 2019: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute to Jesus Christ

Good Friday holds a special significance for Christians as the day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his demise at the Calvary.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the occasion of Good Friday, a renowned sand artist from Bhubaneswar, Odisha paid a heartfelt tribute to Lord Jesus. He shared the picture of his sand art creation at Puri beach in Odisha.

Pattnaik prayed for peace and humility amongst all. He mentioned in the caption: “My Sand Art on #Good Friday. Prayers may bring Peace & humanity among all. at #puri beach in Odisha.”

Good Friday holds a special significance for Christians as the day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his demise at the Calvary. It is commemorated during the pious week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding the Easter Sunday.

A majority of Christians—Anglican, Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, and Reformed traditions observe Good Friday by keeping a fast and doing church services in remembrance of the almighty lord.

Good Friday date varies each year as per both Gregorian and Julian Calendars. It is also known by the name Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday. The good stands for pious or holy.

 

