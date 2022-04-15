Good Friday 2022: Significance of the day and how the world marks it!

New Delhi: For Christians worldwide, Good Friday is of utmost importance. The day marks the crucifixation of Jesus Christ and his demise in the Cavalry. This year, Good Friday is being marked on April 15.

Good Friday is commemorated during the pious week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding the Easter Sunday.

SIGNIFICANCE OF GOOD FRIDAY:

The date might differ each year as per both Gregorian and Julian Calendars. It is also known by the name Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday. The good stands for pious or holy.

GOOD FRIDAY ACROSS THE GLOBE:

On this day, a majority of Christians—Anglican, Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, and Reformed traditions observe a fast. They perform Church services in remembrance of the Almighty Lord.

- In most countries, Good Friday is marked as a holiday.

- In Germany, there are laws prohibiting merriment acts such as dancing, horse racing etc, rather the focus remains on remembering the Lord with a solemn nature. In countries where German is spoken, Good Friday is called Karfreitag which stands as Kar from Old High German kara‚ meaning 'grieve' or mourn and Freitag for Friday or Mourning Friday.

- In the Nordic countries it is called The Long Friday while in Greek, Polish and Hungarian countries, Good Friday is known as Great Friday.

- In Bulgarian speaking regions, Good Friday is called a Great Friday which in their native language translates to Crucified Friday.