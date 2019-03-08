Google wishes International Women's Day 2019 with a special doodle!

New Delhi: International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. The day is dedicated to women all around the globe and is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm. On the very special occasion, Google extends Women's Day wishes to all with a very special doodle!

The doodle has the word 'Woman' written in eleven different languages which are Hindi, Arabic, Bangla, Russian, Japanese, French, Bangla, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, German, Italian and English.

Once you click on it, you are in for a surprise! A slideshow which has some of the most inspiring quotes by successful women will start displaying on your screen.

Indeed, there is no better way to kick-start women's day by reading quotes written by some of the most succesful women the world has seen.

In India, women are traditionally referred to as Lakshmi, the one who symbolises goodness, prosperity and infinite power.

Though womanhood doesn’t need a specific day for celebrations, March 8 asserts the importance of the presence of the femininity that not just gives birth to new life but also nurtures it with love, care and warmth.