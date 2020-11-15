Govardhan Puja 2020: Puja timings, date, history and significance

Govardhan Puja or Bali Pratipada is celebrated every year on the day after Diwali. It falls in the month of Kartik and this year Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Sunday (November 15).

Govardhan Puja is celebrated across North India by millions of people to commemorate the history of Govardhan Parbat. It is widely believed that Govardhan Parbat saved lives of several people from incessant rains. Many devotees believe that people of Gokul used to worship God of rain Indra. But it was Lord Krishna who wanted to that people prayed to Annakut hill or Govardhan Parbat. So the people of Braj started worshipping Govardhan Parbat instead of God Indra and it made Lord Indra very angry. As a result, Lord Indra started incessant rain.

When Lord Krishna came to know this he came to the rescue of the people of Braj and protected them from incessant rain by lifting the Govardhan hill on his little finger. The day is then celebrated as Govardhan Puja. On this day, devotees offer homage to Govardhan Parbat. In Maharashtra, the day is celebrated as Padva or Bali Pratipada. The Maharashtrians belive that Lord Vishnu had pushed demon King Bali to Patal Loka on this auspicious day.

Devotees offer cereals like wheat, rice, and curry of gram flour and leafy vegetables to Lord Krishna on Govardhan Puja.

Puja timings

According to drikpanchang.com, Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat is between 03:19 pm to 05:27 pm

Duration – 02 Hours 09 Mins

Pratipada Tithi Begins – 10:36 am on Nov 15, 2020 and ends on 07:06 am on Nov 16, 2020.