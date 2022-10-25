Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes Quotes, Messages and Greetings

New Delhi: Diwali festivities are not over yet. A day after the Lakshmi Pujan, Govardhan Puja is celebrated in India which falls on the fourth day. It is also celebrated as Vishwakarma Day. God Vishwakarma is believed to be the architect of the world and it is said that he was the creator of the holy city of Dwarka ruled by Lord Krishna and the palace of Indraprastha of the Pandavas.

Those who wish to fulfil their wishes and achieve the milestones of success should offer prayer to this God. Here are some wishes, messages, images, and Facebook and WhatsApp statuses to share with your friends and family.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes

I wish for Lord Govardhan to abundantly bless you and your families with longevity, love, hope, dreams, and all things optimistic. Happy Govardhan Puja!! Blessings! Love, laughter, fun and a lot of devotion your way. I wish for you and your family to stay blessed. Happy Govardhan Puja to you! On the auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja, we wish you a very happy and prosperous day. I pray for Lord Krishna to fill your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Govardhan Puja. I pray that Lord Krishna presents you with happiness, wisdom, good health, and prosperity.

Govardhan Puja 2022 Quotes, Messages & Greetings

1. My wish for you on this Govardhan is for God to bless you with everything that you desire. Happy Govardhan to your friends and family.

2. Happy festive season to you and your family. Wishing you a Happy Govardhan Puja!

3. "Protection from Indra’s wrath,

love from Krishna’s heart and strength, peace, and light from the universe.

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Govardhan Puja!"

4. I wish for you to have happiness and prosperity on this Govardhan Puja.

5. Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hay Nath Narayan Vasudeva. Happy Govardhan Puja 2022.