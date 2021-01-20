Gurpurab 2021: On Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti, his famous Shabads will inspire you!

New Delhi: On the important occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 354th Prakash Parv or birth anniversary, the nation remembered his teachings and paid obeisance. Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th Sikh leader at the tender age of 9, making him the last of the living Sikh Gurus.

The great spiritual master was born as Gobind Rai to parents Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gujri. The Sikh guru was born in Patna, Bihar and he was the only son of his parents.

The divine shrine of Takht Sri Patna Harimandar Sahib happens to mark the site of the house where he was born and spent the first four years of his life. He was a fearless warrior, a spiritual master and a philosopher as well.

The 10th spiritual master lost four of his sons during the Mughal-Sikh wars—two were killed in the battle while the other two were executed by the Mughal army. Guru Gobind Singh Ji founded the Sikh warrior community - Khalsa in 1699 and established the Five Ks - which hold utmost importance in Sikhism.

The Five Ks of Khalsa Sikhs:

- Kesh (uncut hair)

- Kangha (wooden comb)

- Kara (an iron or steel bracelet)

- Kirpan (a sword or dagger)

- Kacchera (short breeches)

Guru Gobind Singh Ji spread his spiritual teachings to a lot of followers. He wrote many Sikh texts and enshrines Guru Granth Sahib as the ultimate eternal Guru of Sikhism.

Most of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Bani (or sayings) are found in the Dasam Granth or Dasveh Padshah Ka Granth is given utmost importance has is considered to be the second most important religious book in Sikhism after Guru Granth Sahib.

It has all the text by Guru Gobind Singh ji. Some of the popular Shabads by the tenth Sikh Guru are:

ਸ੍ਵੈਯਾ ॥ SWAYYA

ਦੇਹ ਸਿਵਾ ਬਰ ਮੋਹਿ ਇਹੈ ਸੁਭ ਕਰਮਨ ਤੇ ਕਬਹੂੰ ਨ ਟਰੋਂ ॥

O God, grant me this that I may not hesitate from performing good actions.

ਨ ਡਰੋਂ ਅਰਿ ਸੋ ਜਬ ਜਾਇ ਲਰੋਂ ਨਿਸਚੈ ਕਰ ਅਪਨੀ ਜੀਤ ਕਰੋਂ ॥

I may not fear the enemy, when I go to fight and assuredly I may become victorious.

ਅਰੁ ਸਿਖ ਹੋਂ ਆਪਨੇ ਹੀ ਮਨ ਕੌ ਇਹ ਲਾਲਚ ਹਉ ਗੁਨ ਤਉ ਉਚਰੋਂ ॥

And I may give this instruction to my mind and have this tempotration that I may ever utter Thy Praises.

ਜਬ ਆਵ ਕੀ ਅਉਧ ਨਿਦਾਨ ਬਨੈ ਅਤ ਹੀ ਰਨ ਮੈ ਤਬ ਜੂਝ ਮਰੋਂ ॥

When the end of my life comes, then I may die fighting in the battlefield.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Gurpurab!