Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom: Here's what you should know about the fifth Sikh Guru!

New Delhi: Guru Arjun Dev was the fifth of the ten Sikh Gurus. He was first of the two Sikh Gurus martyred. Guru Arjan Dev compiled the hymns of previous Gurus in Adi Granth and installed it in the Harmandir Sahib. The collection was later expanded as Guru Granth Sahib.

Born in Goindval, Punjab, Guru Arjan Dev Ji was the youngest son of Bhai Jetha, who was known as Guru Ram Das later on, and Mata Bhani - the daughter of Guru Amar Das.

He started the Masands system which was first initiated by his father Guru Ram Das, urging Sikhs to donate one-tenth of their income for charity to Sikh Dasvand. The Masand would collect the Dasvand and the money would be used in building Gurudwaras and organising Langars for all.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji was held captive by Mughal emperor Jahangir and tortured. His martyrdom is seen as a watershed event in the history of Sikhism. His death remains a mystery as several conjectures of him being executed to forced drowning in river Ravi still are unanswered.

The day is revered as the Shaheedi Divas of Guru Arjan Dev. The date is decided according to the Nanakshahi calendar released by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Gurudwara Dera Sahib in Pakistan is commemorated as the place where Guru Arjan Dev died.

This year it is on June 16. His successor was son, Guru Hargobind.