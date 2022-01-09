Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Quotes, wishes and messages to share with loved ones

New Delhi: The Sikh community worldwide is observing the 355th birth anniversary of their tenth guru, Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday (January 9). Each year his birthday falls in either December or January as it is calculated according to the Nanakshahi calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born in Patna on December 22, 1666, Bihar in the Sodhi Khatri family.

The tenth Sikh guru is known to be a warrior, poet and writer. Guru Gobind Singh is the founder of the Sikh warrior community Khalsa. He was the one who declared Guru Granth Sahib to be the eternal Guru for Sikhs.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated with zest by devotees who visit gurudwaras and distribute alms to poor.

Check out messages, quotes to share with friends on the occasion: