Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Date, significance, history and all about the blessed Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called to as Gurpurab, Prakash Parv, and Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsab, will be celebrated on 8th November 2022. It is one of the most significant days in the Sikh calendar and marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the religion's founder. Every year, on the full moon day of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima, this day is celebrated. Sikhs all around the world celebrate the day with the utmost love and devotion.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Date

The date for Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab in 2022 is November 8. It will be observed as the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: History

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nanaka Sahib, near Lahore (in Pakistan). Guru Nanak Dev Ji is worshipped for establishing the Sikh religion and bringing forth enlightenment in this world. The festival celebrates his legacy, contributions, and life.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Significance

All ten Sikh Gurus have birthdays that are observed by the Sikh community, but this one is especially significant because Baba Nanak Ji is both the first guru and the father of the religion. Celebrations are conducted across the world, not just in India, where the Sikh community is predominant.

In India, Guru Nanak Jayanti is recognised as a gazetted holiday. On this day, a 48-hour non-stop recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, called Akhand Path, is held in the Gurudwaras.