Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, And Celebrations- Know All Details

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a significant religious festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. Observed by Sikhs and followers worldwide, Guru Nanak Jayanti is an occasion of devotion, reflection, and service. In 2024, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on Friday, November 15.

Date Of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024

The date of Guru Nanak Jayanti varies each year based on the lunar calendar. It falls on the full moon day of the Kartik month (Kartik Purnima) according to the Hindu calendar, which typically occurs in October or November. In 2024, Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti fall on November 15.

The timing of the festivities usually starts with early morning prayers and continues through the day with various religious activities, including kirtans, langars (community meals), and processions.

Significance of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti holds immense religious and cultural significance as it commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was born in 1469 in Talwandi (present-day Nankana Sahib, Pakistan). Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings emphasized equality, humility, compassion, and selfless service. He rejected caste discrimination, ritualism, and social injustices, promoting a vision of unity and peace.

The principles laid out by Guru Nanak Dev Ji form the foundation of Sikhism, encapsulated in the "Ik Onkar" (There is only One God) concept, advocating that all humanity is equal and bound by the same divine presence. His teachings, compiled in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, inspire millions across the world.

Celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence in Sikh communities around the world. The celebrations often include:

Akhand Path: The festival begins with a three-day continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, known as the Akhand Path, in Gurdwaras. This reading is uninterrupted and ends on the day of the festival.

Prabhat Pheris: In the days leading up to Guru Nanak Jayanti, early morning processions, called Prabhat Pheris, are held. Devotees sing hymns and recite prayers while walking through neighborhoods, spreading the teachings of Guru Nanak.

Kirtans and Religious Assemblies: Gurdwaras hold special kirtan sessions where hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib are sung, recounting Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings and philosophy. Religious assemblies and discourses focus on spreading his messages of humility, equality, and devotion to God.

Langar (Community Kitchen): Langar is a free community kitchen where everyone, irrespective of caste, religion, or social status, is served a meal. Guru Nanak advocated the concept of selfless service, and langars embody this principle, creating a sense of unity and equality among people.

Nagar Kirtan: Nagar Kirtan is a religious procession organized on the day of the festival. Devotees carry the Guru Granth Sahib on a decorated palanquin, accompanied by a group of five beloved Sikhs (Panj Pyare), who represent the Guru’s devoted followers. The procession includes hymn singing, martial arts displays, and a sense of community joy and celebration.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Core Teachings

The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which continue to guide and inspire, emphasize the following:

Naam Japna (Meditating on God’s Name): Remembering and meditating on God’s name to cultivate a connection with the divine.

Kirat Karni (Earning an Honest Living): Living a life of integrity by earning through hard work and honesty, without exploiting others.

Vand Chakna (Sharing with Others): Sharing with those in need and supporting the community.

How to Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti

Visit a Gurdwara: Participate in the religious events, kirtans, and langars organized at local Gurdwaras.

Read or Reflect on Guru Nanak’s Teachings: Spend time reading about Guru Nanak’s life and the wisdom he imparted.

Serve Others: Contribute to a langar or other community service activities in the spirit of Guru Nanak’s message of selflessness.

As communities come together to honor Guru Nanak’s legacy, this day serves as a reminder to live harmoniously and contribute positively to the world.

