Guru Nanak Jayanti: Here's how you can make Kada prasad on Gurupurab

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Gurupurab is here and amongst various rituals and traditions which make the day special, Kada prasad remains the constant prasad in all the Gurdwaras across the globe.

Therefore, on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Parv, we thought of sharing the recipe of Kada Prasad with you.

Ingredients:

1 cup coarse wheat

1 cup desi ghee

1 cup sugar

Procedure:

Firstly, take four cups of water and heat it (depending upon the quantity you seek to make). In another pan, put one cup of ghee and let it melt. Then, add the coarse wheat and roast it until it turns golden brown in colour. Keep stirring it to avoid any lumps.

Keep the flame on low.

Add some sugar and hot water. However, do not let the sugar caramelise.

Keep stirring until the water is completely absorbed. Once it is cooked, you will see ghee floating on the surface of the wheat halwa.

Switch off the flame and your dish is ready.

Offer it to the Guru first and then distribute the delicious Kada prasad to one and sundry.

Savour the delicacy!

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Gurupurab!