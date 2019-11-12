close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
guru nanak birthday

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Here's how you can make Kada prasad on Gurupurab

Therefore, on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Parv, we thought of sharing the recipe of Kada Prasad with you. 

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Here&#039;s how you can make Kada prasad on Gurupurab
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay Image (Representational Use Only)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Gurupurab is here and amongst various rituals and traditions which make the day special, Kada prasad remains the constant prasad in all the Gurdwaras across the globe. 

Therefore, on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Parv, we thought of sharing the recipe of Kada Prasad with you. 

Ingredients: 

1 cup coarse wheat

1 cup desi ghee

1 cup sugar

Procedure: 

Firstly, take four cups of water and heat it (depending upon the quantity you seek to make). In another pan, put one cup of ghee and let it melt. Then, add the coarse wheat and roast it until it turns golden brown in colour. Keep stirring it to avoid any lumps. 

Keep the flame on low. 

Add some sugar and hot water. However, do not let the sugar caramelise. 

Keep stirring until the water is completely absorbed. Once it is cooked, you will see ghee floating on the surface of the wheat halwa. 

Switch off the flame and your dish is ready. 

Offer it to the Guru first and then distribute the delicious Kada prasad to one and sundry. 

Savour the delicacy!

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Gurupurab!

 

Tags:
guru nanak birthdayKada Prasadkada prasad recipeHalwahalwa recipegurupurabGurpurabgurupurab recipes
Next
Story

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Celebs flock Twitter to extend Gurupurab wishes

Must Watch

PT12M55S

DNA analysis of 'weakening relationships'