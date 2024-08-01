Guru Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, Time, Rituals And Significance

Pradosh Vrat on August 1, 2024, is dedicated to honouring Lord Shiva through fasting and worship. It is believed to promote spiritual growth, health, and prosperity, and help resolve personal issues.

Observing Pradosh Vrat is thought to purify the mind, body, and soul, aiding in the removal of negative karma and fostering spiritual enlightenment. Devotees believe that Lord Shiva’s blessings on this day can help overcome personal challenges and obstacles.