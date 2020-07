Guru Purnima 2020: Date, time and significance of Vyasa Purnima

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima is on July 5, Sunday this year. It is a day dedicated to paying tribute to your Guru or a revered spiritual entity. Krishna--Dwaipayana Vyasa or Ved Vyasa, who wrote the epic Mahabharata was born on Guru Purnima, therefore it is also his birth anniversary.

Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day, known as Purnima as per the Hindu calendar of Ashadha month. One pays obeisance to the Guru or teacher on this day, thanking for all the knowledge and life-lessons.

Guru Purnima Timings:

Guru Purnima on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Purnima Tithi Begins - 11:33 AM on Jul 04, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 10:13 AM on Jul 05, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Significance of Guru Purnima

The day is celebrated with utmost fervour by Buddhists as it is believed that Gautam Buddha, after denouncing the worldly attachments and being enlightened, served his first sermon at Sarnath on this day. Also, it is said that on this day, Lord Shiva became the Adi Guru - the first Guru and imparted knowledge to the Saptarishis.

Guru Purnima is of great significance for the Jains too. On this day, the 24th Tirthankara – Mahavira – made Gautam Swami (earlier known as Indrabhuti Gautam) his first disciple. He thus became a Guru and hence the day is observed as Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima is a day to pay ode to the selfless contributions of a Guru. Interestingly, the Sanskrit word Guru itself means one who removes ignorance (Gu meaning ignorance and Ru means remover).

In India, the Guru-Shishya bond is seen as a pure connection which helps the student achieve greater heights. The Sanskrit verse – Mata Pitah Guru Daivam – clearly positions the role of a teacher before that of God. In India, the teacher is referred to as the Guru (the one who sows seeds of knowledge and eliminates darkness).

On this day, students thank their teachers for nurturing values, morals and instilling the sense of right and wrong besides imparting education.

In ancient India, parents entrusted the responsibility of their children to the Guru because they knew only a teacher could help a child evolve holistically. The Guru Shishya Parampara which was wonderfully woven in the social fabric witnessed a beautiful bond between the teacher and a student.

Moreover, the importance of a Guru has also been clearly established in our great Indian epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The bond shared by Sage Vishwamitra and Lord Rama or Arjuna and Dronacharya is classic specimens of the Guru Shishiya Parampara.

Here's wishing all our readers a happy Guru Purnima!