Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Puja Vidhi - All You Need To Know

Guru Purnima is an auspicious day on which disciples worship their "guru" or teacher, who shows them the right part to follow and lifts people from the darkness of ignorance towards the light of knowledge. According to the Hindu calendar, the full moon (Purnima) day during Ashadha month is known as Guru Purnima Day. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu shares, “ Guru Purnima is not just a festival, it is a sacred opportunity to express our gratitude towards the guiding light that illuminates our spiritual journey.” Let's find out the date, day, shubh muhurat and the vidhis or rituals to follow on this auspicious day.

Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Muhurat And Tithi

Date: July 3, 2023



Day: Monday

Tithi: Purnima

Vrishti Karna (Bhadra Nakshatra); Moon will enter in Sagittarius (zodiac sign)

Muhurat Starts At: 8:23 pm

Muhurat Ends At: 5:09 pm

Guru Purnima 2023: Puja Vidhi

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says that on the day of Guru Purnima, one should wake up early in the morning and take a bath and perform pujas.

"After that offer flowers to the deities and then offer prasad. Chant Guru Mantra and thank your teachers for their valuable guidance in your life," he says.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima. "In Vedic culture, the guru has no physical body; the guru embodies the continuous flow of prosperity and consciousness within that body. A Guru makes us experience this whole distinctive science or knowledge. As the quote goes:

धन काया मन वचन से संत परम गुरु सेव

आरत दीन अधीन हो अनुगामी गुरु देव

This translates to serving the supreme Guru with wealth, body, mind, and speech, offering devotion with humbleness and surrendering to the divine guru." Kashyap adds, "It indicates that one should serve the guru not only through material wealth or resources, but also through body, mind, and speech. It implies that we should engage in selfless actions, offer our physical service, align our thoughts and intentions with the guru’s teachings, and speak words that reflect our devotion and respect.

Guru Purnima crosses religious lines and welcomes devotees from across cultures; it is not restricted to any one religion or belief system. It is a celebration of the enduring connection between teacher and student, wherein wisdom is transmitted from the wise to the aspirant, fostering spiritual development, says Gurudev Kashyap.

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima and this day is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa. Veda Vyasa was the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Buddhists also celebrate Guru Purnima to commemorate the day when Lord Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. Jains believe that on this day, Lord Mahavira became the Guru to his first disciple Gautam Swami.

Guru Purnima 2023 Rituals

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says, "On this joyful day, followers and devotees set out on a spiritual pilgrimage and show their thanks through a variety of ceremonies and practices. People seeking spiritual guidance from respected spiritual teachers gather to pray, perform rituals, and take part in satsangs (spiritual lectures). These events provide an occasion for the sharing of divine knowledge and the exchange of profound insights, encouraging participants to broaden their consciousness and strengthen their relationship with God."