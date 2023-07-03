Guru Purnima 2023: Dos And Don'ts To Follow, Know Importance And Puja Rituals

Guru Purnima 2023: The Sanskrit term for "guru," which is a combination of two words, is where the word came from. The word "gu" means darkness or ignorance and "ru" means dispeller. A spiritual leader, teacher, or mentor who directs you towards enlightenment is called a guru which signifies dispeller of darkness or ignorance.

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu shares what to do and what to avoid this Guru Purnima and reap maximum benefits from this auspicious day.

When is Guru Purnima 2023?

Guru Purnima 2023 takes place on Monday, July 3 this year. In the month of Ashadh, Guru Purnima happens on the day of the full moon. Additionally, it is known as Vyas Purnima.

Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Muhurat And Tithi

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Muhurat Starts At: 8:23 pm

Muhurat Ends At: 5:09 pm

Vrishti Karna (Bhadra Nakshatra); Moon will enter in Sagittarius (zodiac sign)

Do's and Don'ts of Guru Purnima 2023

Do's-

- Express gratitude: Show genuine appreciation and gratitude to your teachers, mentors, and gurus for their guidance and support.

- Offer prayers and blessings: Take time to offer prayers and seek blessings from your gurus, acknowledging their wisdom and impact on your life.

- Practice self-reflection: Use the occasion to reflect on your spiritual journey and growth, and set intentions for further progress.

- Perform acts of service: Engage in acts of service or Seva as a gesture of respect towards your teachers and as a way to contribute positively to society.

- Observe fast or moderation: Some may choose to observe a fast or practice moderation as a form of self-discipline and devotion on this day.

- Participate in spiritual activities: Attend satsangs, discourses, or any spiritual gatherings to immerse yourself in the teachings and wisdom of your guru.

Don'ts-

- Don't be disrespectful: Show respect and humility towards your gurus and fellow seekers, maintaining a harmonious and inclusive atmosphere.

- Avoid ego-driven behaviour: Cultivate humility and let go of any ego-driven behaviour that may hinder your spiritual progress.

- Don't disregard past teachings: Remember and honour the teachings and wisdom passed down by your gurus and ancestors.

Guru Purnima 2023: Puja Vidhi and rituals

On the day of Guru Purnima, according to Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, one should get up early, take a bath, and do pujas.

"After that offer flowers to the deities and then offer prasad. Chant the Guru Mantra and give thanks to your masters for their invaluable life advice, he advises"