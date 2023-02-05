Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Significance and His Valuable Lessons and Everything about Purnima Tithi

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Some many brilliant poets and religious gurus lived during the peak of the Bhakti movement, which predominated during the 15th and 17th centuries, and who contributed a significant deal of knowledge and wisdom to the world. And among the many poets and spiritual leaders, Guru Ravidas, who lived between 1400 and 1500 AD, is one of the well-known mystic poets and lyricists.

Hinduism refers to the "Bhakti movement" as a "spiritual devotional movement," and Kavi Ravidas had a major impact on it. Later, a new movement called Sikhism was born out of this movement. The Sikh texts contain some of Ravidas' devotional verses.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: History and Significance

Kavi Ravidas was born into a Dalit family, whose primary trade was tanning and working with leather. Guru Ravidas, a cobbler by trade, frequently mocked the caste system by dressing in Brahmin robes and displaying Brahmin symbols. The principles of Guru Ravidas—equality and dignity for all, regardless of ethnicity valid today. He attracted a loyal following among the Dalits thanks to his egalitarian social philosophy and emphasis on equality. His followers also included notable members of the upper castes, such as Meera Bai, the well-known Bhakti saint, the queen of Chittor, and a number of the era's kings and princes.

On this day, the devotees of Guru Ravidas perform aarti, and Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir hosts a large festival. For the devotees of Guru Ravidas, this temple is a significant site of pilgrimage.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Life lessons

मन ही पूजा मन ही धूप,

मन ही सेऊं सहज स्वरूप।।

Meaning: God resides only in a pure mind. If there is no enmity towards anyone, no greed or malice in your mind, then your mind is God's temple, lamp and incense. The Lord always resides in the mind having such pure thoughts.

रविदास जन्म के कारनै, होत न कोउ नीच

नकर कूं नीच करि डारी है, ओछे करम की कीच

Meaning: According to Saint Ravidas ji, no person becomes low or small because of his birth in any caste. What makes a person low is his deeds. That's why we should always pay attention to our deeds

कृस्न, करीम, राम, हरि, राघव, जब लग एक न पेखा

वेद कतेब कुरान, पुरानन, सहज एक नहिं देखा

Meaning: Ram, Krishna, Hari, Karim, and Raghav are all different names of the same God, in the same way, the same God has been praised in all the books like Vedas, Quran, Puranas etc. In this way, everyone teaches the lesson of virtue for devotion to God.

करम बंधन में बन्ध रहियो, फल की ना तज्जियो आस

कर्म मानुष का धर्म है, सत् भाखै रविदास

Meaning: We should always be engaged in our work and should never give up hope of getting the result of our work. Doing work is our religion, and then getting the result is our good fortune.

ब्राह्मण मत पूजिए जो होवे गुणहीन,

पूजिए चरण चंडाल के जो होने गुण प्रवीन।।

Meaning: No one should be worshipped just because he is in a high position. Instead of this, if there is such a person, who is not in a high position but is very talented, then he must be worshipped.

