Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2022: The 9th Sikh Guru who gave his life to protect Hindus

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Guru Teg Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, who even after 400 years is known as the 'Chadar of Hind'. Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself to protect Hinduism and Kashmiri Pandits. In 1675, Mughal ruler Aurangzeb beheaded him in front of everyone for not accepting Islam.

Shaheedi Diwas is observed on November 24th every year and processions are also carried out on 24th November. However, this year the government of Uttar Pradesh has declared a public holiday on November 28, under which all schools and government offices will remain closed.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: Early life

Guru Tegh Bahadur's childhood name was Tyagmal. At the age of just 14, he showed bravery in the war with the Mughals with his father. Impressed by this bravery, his father named him Teg Bahadur (richer of the sword) from Tyagmal. The gruesome bloodshed on the battlefield had a deep impact on Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's recluse mind and his mind turned towards spirituality.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: History

To put fear in Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's mind, Bhai Matidas Ji Guru Tegh Bahadur's brother was killed with a saw in front of him. After Matidas, another brother Bhai Dayala was thrown into the boiling oil and then Bhai Sati Das was burnt alive.

To convert Guguru Tegh Bahadur into a Muslim, fear of death was instilled into him ranging from greed to killing his brother in front f his eyes, but Guguru Tegh Bahadur did not accept Aurangzeb's offer. Defeated, Aurangzeb brought him to Chandni Chowk and beheaded the Sikh Guru with a sword. Aurangzeb declared that no one would perform the last rites of Guru Tegh Bahadur or will face death themselves.

This place in Chandni Chowk was commemorated by establishing Delhi's famous Gurudwara Shesh Ganj Sahib.