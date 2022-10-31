Halloween 2022: 4 crowd-favourite Bollywood-inspired costumes for your spooky party

NEW DELHI: The spooky season of Halloween is here and everybody is all ready to get dressed up as their favourite characters. Listed below are quirky Bollywood-inspired costume ideas that will be an instant hit at any party:

Mouni Roy (Junoon from Brahmastra)

Mouni Roy essayed the role of the fierce and powerful antagonist Junoon in Brahamastra. Her character had multiple shades and layers to it and her costumes in the magnum opus film were also awestriking! Mouni's fans would want to dress up like Junoon this Halloween.

Ranveer Singh (Alauddin Khilji from Padamaavat)

Ranveer Singh took drastic steps to get into the skin of Khilji and it proved to be his career-best performance. The role was ruthless, and narcissistic and had heavy costumes paired with great hair and make-up. Ranveer fans and period film enthusiasts would enjoy dressing up as Khilji.

Vidya Balan (Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa)

Vidya Balan delivered a path-breaking performance with Manjulika. This top-notch Horror-Comedy is still a fan favourite and even the sequel performed very well. Balan as Manjulika managed to scare and entertain audiences whilst displaying her powerful acting chops. Dressing up as her for Halloween would be the perfect spooky outfit.

Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul from Bulbbul)

Tripti Dimri in and as Bulbbul, played a former child bride who secretly fights against the injustice females face in her village. It was set against a backdrop of the 1880s Bengal presidency and hit all the correct horror notes. Dimri is later revealed to be a Witch and dressing up in her traditional Bengali avatar would make an epic Halloween costume.