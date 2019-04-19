close

hanuman jayanti 2019

Hanuman Jayanti 2019: Chant this mantra today for seeking blessings of the Lord

Hanuman Jayanti 2019: Chant this mantra today for seeking blessings of the Lord
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated today –on April 19 this year. The birth of Lord Hanuman is celebrated on this day. It usually falls on either the Chaitra month or in Vaisakha but down south in Kerala and Tami Nadu, it is celebrated in Dhanu, locally known as Margazhi.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on different days in parts of India, depending upon various religious beliefs. However, the one which takes place during Chaitra Purnima is the most common one marked to commemorate Lord Hanuman's birthday.

On this pious day, you can chant this mantra and seek the blessings of the Lord, who is Chiranjeevi.

मनोजवं मारुत तुल्य वेगम

जितेन्द्रियं बुद्धिमतां वरिष्ठम

वातात्मजं वानर यूथमुख्यम

श्री राम दूतं शरणम प्रपद्ये

Manojavam Maruta Tulyavegam

Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham

Vatatmajam Vanara Yuthamukhyam

Sri Rama Dutam Sharanam Prapadye

​Meaning:

The one who is swifter than mind and faster than the wind,

The one who governs the senses, and the one who is an ocean of knowledge,

The son of the God of Wind and the chief of the Vanaras,

Oh the messenger of Shri Rama, I seek refuge at your feet.

Lord Hanuman is an ardent follower of Lord Rama and helped him in finding Mata Sita after Ravana kidnapped her and took her to Lanka.

Also, on this day, devotees chant Hanuman Chalisa and Ram bhajans to please the Lord and seek his blessings.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Hanuman Jayanti!

 

 

 

