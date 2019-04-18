Hanuman Jayanti 2019: Whatsapp/ Facebook messages to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day

The birth of Lord Hanuman is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti. This year, the auspicious day falls on April 19, as per the Gregorian calendar. It is to be noted that in several parts of the country, the birth of the lord is celebrated in the month of December.

In North India, however, the day is celebrated on the full moon day in the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar.

Lord Hanuman is remembered as the biggest devotee of Lord Rama. He is also known as Anjaneya and was born to Kesari and Anjana. He is also referred to as Pavan Putra because it is believed that the God of Wind – Vayu – played a pivotal role in his birth.

To celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman, you can send these beautiful messages to your loved ones and wish them good health, strength and prosperity.

Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar

Jai Kapeesh Tihu Lok Ujagar,

Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama

Anjani Putra Pawan Sut Nama

Mahabeer Bikram Bajrangi, Kumati Nivar Sumati Ke Sangi

Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman

May God Hanuman bless you with Power and Wisdom. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman bless your loved ones with good health, wealth and prosperity. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Janam Divas Ram Bhakt Hunuman

Ka, Jalayi Vishal Lanka Jisne

Sirf Apni Poonch Se.. Janam

Divas Hai Uss Balwaan Ka, Badhai

Ho Janam Divas Hunumaan Ka,

Jai Veer Hanuman!

I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity

on Hanuman Jayanti

for you and your family

Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram, Hare Ram hare Ram hare Ram, Hanuman ji ki tarah japte jao, Apni saari baadhaye door karte jao, Shubh Hanuman Jayanti!

Jai Veer Hanuman

Jai Pawan Putra Hanuman

Wishing you all A Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Jai Shri Ram, Jai Veer Hanuman

Keep reciting the Hanuman Chalisa!

May lord Ram and Hanuman bless your family.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!