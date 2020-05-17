Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Know about the importance of this day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti, which makes the birth of Lord Hanuman, was celebrated on April 8 this year. However, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the festival is being observed today (May 17). Wondering why? We’ll tell you. Hanuman Jayanti is generally celebrated on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month while in AP and Telangana, it is commemorated by Diksha of 41 days, which begins on Chaitra Purnima and concludes it on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishaka month, according to their calendar.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on different days in parts of India, depending upon various religious beliefs. However, the one which falls during Chaitra Purnima is the most common one.

Hanuman Jayanti Puja Timings:

As per drigpanchang.com, Dashami tithi begins at 10.22 am on May 16 and ends at 12.42 pm on May 17.

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees throng temples early morning and pray to Lord Hanuman for their well-being. They offer sindoor (vermillion), sweets, flowers, coconut to the Lord and in return get the same as prasad including Ganga Jal or Holy water of Ganges. However, this year the puja will be restricted to homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Devotees recite Hanuman Chalisa, bhajans and mantras to please the god. Lord Hanuman symbolises power, strength and is an ardent Lord Rama follower. His devotion towards Rama is hailed and praised in various ancient scriptures like Ramayana.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!