Advertisement
NewsLifestyleCulture
HANUMAN JAYANTI

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Day, Date, And Significance- All You Need To Know

The nation celebrates Hanuman Jayanti, the birthdate of Lord Hanuman, with great fanfare. Everything you want to know, from puja times to rituals.

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 08:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Day, Date, And Significance- All You Need To Know Image credit: Freepik

Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav, commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, the monkey god and devoted disciple of Sita Mata and Shri Ram. Hanuman was instrumental in assisting Ram in freeing Sita from the grasp of the evil King Ravana. Known for providing comfort and assistance to those in need, Lord Hanuman is revered as the embodiment of power, dedication, and selflessness.

Anjani Sut/Putra, Maruti Nandan, Vayuputra, Mahabala, Rameshta, Phalgunasakha, Pingaksha, Amitvikram, Uddhikraman, and Anjaneya are just a few of the many names known to him.

When is Hanuman Jayanti? Know the date

On the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, Hanuman Jayanti is observed. The festival is being held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, this year.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

The celebration honors the celestial attributes that Lord Hanuman personifies.Introspection and spiritual meditation are also encouraged during Hanuman Jayanti, as followers strive to live up to Hanuman's ideals. It acts as a reminder of the effectiveness of selflessness, humility, and devotion in conquering challenges and achieving spiritual development.

Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Purnima tithi begins - 3:25 am on April 23, 2024

Purnima tithi ends - 5:18 am on April 24, 2024

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA Video
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla