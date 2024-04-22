Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Day, Date, And Significance- All You Need To Know
Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav, commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, the monkey god and devoted disciple of Sita Mata and Shri Ram. Hanuman was instrumental in assisting Ram in freeing Sita from the grasp of the evil King Ravana. Known for providing comfort and assistance to those in need, Lord Hanuman is revered as the embodiment of power, dedication, and selflessness.
Anjani Sut/Putra, Maruti Nandan, Vayuputra, Mahabala, Rameshta, Phalgunasakha, Pingaksha, Amitvikram, Uddhikraman, and Anjaneya are just a few of the many names known to him.
When is Hanuman Jayanti? Know the date
On the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, Hanuman Jayanti is observed. The festival is being held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, this year.
Significance of Hanuman Jayanti
The celebration honors the celestial attributes that Lord Hanuman personifies.Introspection and spiritual meditation are also encouraged during Hanuman Jayanti, as followers strive to live up to Hanuman's ideals. It acts as a reminder of the effectiveness of selflessness, humility, and devotion in conquering challenges and achieving spiritual development.
Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Purnima tithi begins - 3:25 am on April 23, 2024
Purnima tithi ends - 5:18 am on April 24, 2024
