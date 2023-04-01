Happy April Fools' Day 2023: Funny Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share

The day when you can "officially" play a prank and get away by citing the special day is here! It's April 1 - April Fool's Day. The history dates back somewhere around the 16 century in France, when the Julian calendar was replaced with the Gregorian calendar and subsequently, New Year's Day was moved from April 1 to January 1. People who continued to celebrate April 1 as the first day of the new year were labeled as fools and became the butt of jokes. In the present day, April Fool's Day is celebrated globally with people trying to pull off lighthearted pranks on each other. On this day, share some fun jokes and take a dig at your friends and loved ones with funny messages. However, just like the pranks you pull, remember not to hurt someone with the messages you send. Happy April Fool's Day, readers!

April Fools' Day 2023: Spread The Humour Via Text, WhatsApp Messages

Today is April Fools’ Day. Believe nothing and trust no one. Just like any other day.

I am going on a world tour on April 1st and it is a fully sponsored holiday…… Come join me because it is Fool’s Day.

Wishing a very Happy April Fool’s Day to you because you are the one who always makes us laugh with your no-sense jokes.

There is nothing bad in being foolish sometimes as we cannot be always intelligent. Happy April Fool’s Day to you.”

There are so many tensions in this world and just one day to take a break from them….. Best wishes on April Fool’s Day to you.

Officially we all are nothing less than fools on just one day of the year and therefore, we must celebrate it to the fullest. Happy April Fool’s Day to you.

Hey! How are you? I was just making a list of the silliest of my friends. Happy April Fool's Day!

Wishing a very Happy April Fool’s Day to you my dear. There is no way we can change the fact, you are a fool and you will remain one.

On the occasion of April Fool’s Day, we must learn to not laugh at fools because sometimes they are also correct.

It’s April Fools’ Day! Wishing you a day that’s ‘fool’ of fun!

Happy April Fool’s Day to everyone. Let us celebrate being foolish as this is a fun thing to do.”

I am a fool, I am a fool, I am fool …. You just confessed that you are a FOOL. You agreed to what I have been saying for all those years…. April Fool wishes to you