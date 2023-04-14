Happy Bihu 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings To Share With Friends And Family

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and is one of the most important festivals for the people of Assam. It is a seven-day festival that usually falls on April. This year, it begins on April 14 and will end on April 20. Each day of the festival has its own significance and is celebrated differently. The harvest festival celebrates nature and its bounty and people offer prayers and greet each other for a prosperous new year ahead. On this joyous start of Rongali or Bohag Bihu, share with your friends and loved ones these warm greetings. Apart from this, there are two other Bihus that are celebrated in Assam. Kati Bihu or Kongaali Bihu celebrated in October marks the end of the sowing and transplantation of saplings. Magh Bihu or Bhogaali Bihu is celebrated in January/February and marks the end of the harvesting season.

Bohag Bihu 2023: Wishes To Share With Loved Ones

1. Happy Bohag Bihu. Let this year be filled with joy, laughter, happiness and all the things that are truly good.

2. Wishing everyone a happy Bihu. May we all find the strength we need to overcome our flaws and build a better future.

3. Have an auspicious beginning and a beautiful year ahead. Happy Bihu to you and everyone else at home.

4. Let’s cherish the beautiful moments of Bihu and create even more beautiful memories together. Happy Bihu, my love.

5. Wishing you a very happy Bihu. May the colours of the festival brighten up your life.

6. Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do last year but couldn't dare to. Happy Bihu.

7. Happy Bihu, my friend. Let the joyous celebrations of Bihu fill your heart with love and happiness.

8. I hope this Rongali Bihu will bring cheer, prosperity and peace in your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

9. May this beautiful celebration fill your homes and hearts with joy, incredible positivism, and vivid energy.

10. Let us welcome Rongali Bihu with great hope and eagerness. Let’s look forward to a year full of happiness and prosperity.

11. Wish you a very Happy Bohag Bihu. May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival of Bihu.

12. Let us burn all the hatred within us and begin again with a positive attitude in order to reach the pinnacle of success.

13. With the desire to travel to a new destination in life, from sorrow to happiness, from pain to pleasure, new hope, new beginnings, and new aspirations can be brought to you. Happy Rangoli Bihu.

14. Here is this lovely festival in the midst of a lovely spring!! Kill those negative wishes by focusing on what you want to achieve. Bringing love and joy into the hearts can burn away those moments of anguish.

15. Another Bihu, another year- may your world be filled with love and joy. Happy Bihu to you and your family!