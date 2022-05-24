Happy Brother’s Day 2022: History, Quotes, best WhatsApp messages to share

New Delhi: Every year on May 24, National Brother's Day is celebrated worldwide. The special day is marked to make sure the bond between siblings is nurtured and happily celebrated globally. Brother's Day came into existence in 2005, with little known about its history or specifications.

NATIONAL BROTHER'S DAY 2022

Well, not much is known about the Brother's Day celebrations but it is reported that it was Alabama based C Daniel Rhodes who had first organized the holiday. In some parts of the US, National Brother’s Day is an unofficial holiday. However, it's different from National Siblings Day, which takes place in April.

BROTHER'S DAY WISHES 2022:

हिंदू, मुस्लिम, सिख, ईसाई आपस में सब भाई-भाई।।

राष्ट्रीय भाई दिवस की अनन्त मंगलकामनाएं।

ईष्ट से कामना है कि हम सभी का आपस मे अपनत्व व सौहार्द सदैव कायम रहे।। #HappyBrothersDay — Salman Khan Niyazi (@SalmanSiddiqiIn) May 24, 2022

WHERE IS NATIONAL BROTHER'S DAY CELEBRATED?

National Brothers Day is majorly celebrated in the United States. However, with social media and the internet at work, many other countries around the world also acknowledge the day. Australia, Russia, Asian countries like India, and European countries like France and Germany all celebrate brothers on May 24, 2022.

BROTHER'S DAY QUOTES 2022:

A brother is like a gift from God that we can cherish forever. Happy brother’s day.

Happy Brother’s Day, dear brother! Thank you for always being the friend and guardian I need!

Brothers are what best friends can never be. Happy Brothers Day 2022!

A relationship between brother-brother and brother-sister is one of the most adorable relationships in the world. Happy brother’s day.

You are my superhero who is always by my side no matter what. Happy brother’s day!

