Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp messages to share with your loved ones

Chhath Puja 2022: Chhat puja has begun and people are all set to bring in the festivities with great enthusiasm and excitement. From fasting to not consuming the slightest drop of water for the good health of kids. The Sun God and Chhathi Maiya are two deities worshipped during this puja and are generally celebrated in the eastern UP region, Bihar and parts of Nepal as well. Find some wishes, greetings and messages you can share with your family or colleagues and share the love and zeal of the festival.

- The morning sun has risen, and we have to take the name of Chhath Maiya all day, next morning will bring new happiness in life, and Chhath Maiya will fulfil all your desires.

- May You Be Showered With Good Health and Wealth on the Auspicious Festival of Chhath. Happy Nahay Khay!

- Let us pray to Sun God at sunrise and sunset, standing in the river and thanking them for all their blessings to make this the most memorable and meaningful Chhath Puja for all.

- May Chhathi Maiya is always there to bless us and Sun God is always there to guide us towards a happier life. Warm wishes on Chhath Puja.

- This Chhath Puja, May You Be Showered With Chhati Maiyya and Surya Devta’s Choicest Blessings. Happy Nahay Khay!

- Chhath Puja Is About Sincere Devotion, Perseverance, Faith and One’s Belief. May You Be Showered With Happiness and Prosperity. May the Warm Rays of the Sun God Light Up Your Life. Happy Nahay Khay!

- May Chhath Mata is always there to keep you on the right path and always bring you happiness and smiles in life. Wishing a very Happy Chhath Puja to my dear ones.