Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Messages For Narak Chaturdashi

As the auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, graces us with its illuminating presence, it's time to extend our warmest wishes to our near and dear ones. Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, typically occurs a day prior to Diwali. However, this year, both Diwali and Choti Diwali coincide on the same day, as per the Panchang.

Naraka Chaturdashi, or Chhoti Diwali, involves worshipping Lord Krishna, Maa Kali, Yama, and Lord Hanuman to cleanse past sins. Puja essentials include oil, flowers, sandalwood, and offerings such as coconuts, sesame seed prasada, and ghee-infused rice flakes. To make this festive season even more joyous, here are 21 heartfelt wishes to share with your loved ones.

Diwali 2023: Choti Diwali Wishes, Greetings, Messages to share with Loved Ones

1. May the divine light of Choti Diwali bring joy, peace, and prosperity into your life. Wishing you and your family a radiant and blissful Naraka Chaturdashi!

2. On this auspicious day, may the glow of diyas illuminate your path and fill your heart with warmth. Happy Choti Diwali to you and your loved ones!

3. As you light the lamps of happiness, may the glow of prosperity and success brighten your life. Wishing you a sparkling Choti Diwali!

4. May the festival of lights usher in health, wealth, and good fortune into your home. Have a joyous and blessed Choti Diwali!

5. On this day, may the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bring abundance and contentment to your life. Happy Choti Diwali to you and your family!

Diwali 2023: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Caption Messages

6. "Embracing the glow of Choti Diwali, where every diya tells a tale of triumph. #ChotiDiwaliMagic"

7. "Let the radiance of Naraka Chaturdashi brighten your spirit and light up your world. #FestivalVibes #ChotiDiwaliCelebration"

8. "Wishing you a Choti Diwali filled with laughter, love, and the sweet scent of tradition. #FestiveFeels #ChotiDiwaliJoy"

9. "May the flickering diyas on Choti Diwali illuminate your dreams and aspirations. #DiwaliDreams #ChotiDiwaliLights"

10. "On this Naraka Chaturdashi, may your heart be as light as the glow around you. #ChotiDiwaliLove #FestivalSpirit"

Heartfelt messages to share on Diwali

11. May the spirit of Choti Diwali fill your life with prosperity and happiness.

12. Wishing you a sparkling Choti Diwali filled with love, laughter, and light.

13. May the festival of lights bring abundance to your home and joy to your heart.

14. As you celebrate Choti Diwali, may your life be illuminated with success and positivity.

15. Sending you warm wishes on this auspicious occasion. May Choti Diwali light up your world!