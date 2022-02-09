हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chocolate Day 2022

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Messages, Wishes, greetings to send your loved ones

Chocolate Day is third day of Valentine's Week and is celebrated on 9th February.

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Messages, Wishes, greetings to send your loved ones

 

New Delhi: The third day of Valentines’ Week, is celebrated as Chocolate Day. It comes after Rose Day and Propose Day. We all know chocolate is a dessert that appeals to people across age groups and gender and brings lots of happiness and sweetness in our lives. This February 9, celebrate Chocolate Day with your loved-ones by gifting or making for them their favourite treats. It could range from milk chocolate to dark chocolate to chocolate truffle. Also, do it with a lovely note to make them feel special on this day.

Below are some messages, wishes and greetings that you can share:

  • You fill my life with sweetness and love, just like chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day!
     
  • I have been trying to find a bar of chocolate as sweet as your smile but didn’t find any. Happy Chocolate Day!

    chocolate day

     

  • Lovely chocolates and lovely you,
    Also lovely are all the things that you do,
    But the loveliest of them all is the friendship between me and you!
     
  • These chocolate become sweeter when I share them with you. Happy Chocolate Day!


     

  • It’s Chocolate Day today, and I thought it's the right time for me to tell you that I love sharing everything with you.
     
  • Just like these chocolates bring happiness to you, you bring happiness in my life. Happy Chocolate Day to you!
     
  • May your life be filled with the sweetness of chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

 

