Happy Dhanteras 2019: Send these WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages to your loved ones

New Delhi: The festival of Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi, also known as Dhanavantri Trayodashi marks the first day of Diwali. This year, Dhanteras falls on October 25, Friday.

It is celebrated across the globe by the Hindu community. It falls on the 13th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Karthik.

Lord Dhanavantri is prayed to on this day. He is the god of Ayurveda who shared the wisdom and knowledge of the Ayurveda science to cure the mankind of all the diseases.

It is largely believed that on Dhanteras goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes. It holds special significance for the business community due to the customary purchases of precious metals on this day. Also, Lord Kubera, the God of assets and wealth is also worshipped on this day.

Therefore, to wish your loved ones on Dhanteras, here's a compilation of best WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages:

Happy Dhanteras to you! Here's hoping Lord Dhanavantri, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha bless you and your family!

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and prosperity in abundance. Here’s wishing you a very Happy and Prosperous Dhanteras.

On this day, I shall worship to Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi for blessing us all with wealth and the riches. May poverty be uprooted forever and may all live happily. Here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanteras is not just about wealth but good health too. Seek the blessings of Lord Dhanavantri, the God of Ayurveda for a healthy life because Health is the true wealth. Happy Dhanteras.

Invite good health and keep illness at bay by worshipping the god of Ayurveda – Dhanavantri. Happy Dhanteras.

May Lord Dhanavantri, who holds a pitcher full of divine nectar, bless you with a healthy body and mind. Good health is the ultimate wealth. Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanavantri jee ki kripa se aap swasth evam sukhi rahein, yehi humari manokamna hai. Aapko aur aapke parivar ho Dhanteras ki dheron badhayi.

Maa Lakshmi ka vaas ho, dhan-sampatti ki varsha ho aur apka jeevan mangalmay ho. Dhanteras ki shubh kamnayein.

Aaj ke din, Amrit ka kalash liye Dhanavantri jee aapke ghar padharein, sukh evam samriddhi ka shagun liye Maa Lakshmi virajein. Aapko Dhanteras ke pavan avsar par shubh kamnayein.

Swasth shareer jeevan mein sukh ka mithas ghol deta hai. Swasth mann prasanna chit se kathinaiyon se ladke ki shakti pradan kerta hai. Dhanavantri je eke aashirvad se aap sadaiv swasth evam sukhi rahein. Dhanteras ki badhayi.

Maa Lakshmi, Kubera devata aur Dhanavantri jee ki kripa ho, aapka jeevan sukh tatha sampanna ho, yehi humari mansha hai. Dhanteras ki shubh kamnayein.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Dhanteras and Diwali!